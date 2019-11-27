|
Herchel Kay McKamey
Herchel Kay McKamey, 82, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona following a brief illness. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 61 years, Alice Diane (Johnson) McKamey; his son, Kevin McKamey and wife Darla (Phoenix, Arizona); his daughter, Dawn (McKamey) Gentry and husband Harold (Omaha, Nebraska); his son, Darrin McKamey and wife Allison (Lawrenceburg, Tennessee); one sister, Delores Barr (Birmingham, Alabama); ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm and Service at 2:00pm on November 30th at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019