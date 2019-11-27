Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Resources
More Obituaries for Herchel McKamey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herchel Kay McKamey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herchel Kay McKamey Obituary
Herchel Kay McKamey

Herchel Kay McKamey, 82, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona following a brief illness. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 61 years, Alice Diane (Johnson) McKamey; his son, Kevin McKamey and wife Darla (Phoenix, Arizona); his daughter, Dawn (McKamey) Gentry and husband Harold (Omaha, Nebraska); his son, Darrin McKamey and wife Allison (Lawrenceburg, Tennessee); one sister, Delores Barr (Birmingham, Alabama); ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many other extended family members and friends. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm and Service at 2:00pm on November 30th at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herchel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -