Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
1060 W. 30th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis - age 68, made his earthly transition on July 24, 2019. He was employed for 44 years at Allison Transmission and retired in 2018. Herman was preceded in death by his parents Herman and Elnora Clemmons Fant as well as his brother Harold Guynn. Herman is survived by daughter: Leah Harvey, Son: Herman Fant III (Sherri), grandchildren; Harvey, Danielle, Herman IV, Michael, Leah and Harmony, 5 great-grandchildren, special sister in law, Betty Guynn, his partner "Sweetie" Valerie Miller and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 12 noon at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 1060 W. 30th St., Indianapolis, 46208.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 1, 2019
