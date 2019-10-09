Resources
Herman William Kothe, III

Citrus Heights, California - Died on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home in Citrus Heights, California. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 21, 1949. Herman attended Brebeuf Jesuit High School, Broad Ripple High School, Indiana State University and Indiana University. After a brief stint with the circus, he then had a 30 year career with Indiana Bell. Herman was known and loved by his many friends for his sense of humor as well as, his honesty and loyalty.

He enjoyed 47 years of marriage and is survived by his wife, Kathleen (nee Griffin) Kothe; his children, Herman W. (Jennifer Harvey) Kothe, IV and Addie Starr Kothe; grandchildren, Caleb and Zoey Kothe; sister, Jennifer Kothe and brother, Shubrick (Paige Eisinger) Kothe; four nieces; four nephews and four grand nieces. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Lee (nee Keith) and Herman W. Kothe, Jr. and his sister, Barbara W.K. Smith.

Donations are suggested to an animal shelter of your choice.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
