Herschel Flynn
New Palestine - Herschel Flynn, 90, Indianapolis, New Palestine IN, passed peacefully October 19, 2019. Born November 19, 1928, Wayne County KY, son of Rosa Flynn Payne. Grandson of John Walter Flynn and Maggie Marrow Flynn. Visitation, Thursday October 24, 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Flanner Buchanan Washington Park East, 10722 E Washington St, Indianapolis. Service 11:00 am Friday October 25. To view full obituary please visit, www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019