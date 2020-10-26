Herta Schrot Bockrand
Indianapolis - 94, passed away October 22, 2020. She was born October 21, 1926 to the late Gottlieb and Emily (Zelmer) Schrot. Herta was a devoted homemaker and mother. She had many talents, baking her own bread, gardening, embroidery and knitting to name a few. She taught herself to sew and made clothes for her family and friends. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Indianapolis Sangerchor. She loved to dance and rarely sat out a song at the German dances.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers.
Herta is survived by her daughter, Christal Bockrand; and grandson, Arend Bockrand. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rudolph Bockrand; son, Arnold Bockrand; and brothers, Otto and Felix Schrot.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society. www.shirleybrothers.com
.