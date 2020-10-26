1/1
Herta Schrot Bockrand
Herta Schrot Bockrand

Indianapolis - 94, passed away October 22, 2020. She was born October 21, 1926 to the late Gottlieb and Emily (Zelmer) Schrot. Herta was a devoted homemaker and mother. She had many talents, baking her own bread, gardening, embroidery and knitting to name a few. She taught herself to sew and made clothes for her family and friends. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Indianapolis Sangerchor. She loved to dance and rarely sat out a song at the German dances.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road, Fishers.

Herta is survived by her daughter, Christal Bockrand; and grandson, Arend Bockrand. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rudolph Bockrand; son, Arnold Bockrand; and brothers, Otto and Felix Schrot.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
