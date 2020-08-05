1/1
Hilda Everett
1933 - 2020
Hilda Everett

Hilda Everett was born on April 9, 1933 in Brinkley, Arkansas. She was the youngest sister of 20 siblings and represented the last surviving member of her generation until God called her home on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She worked 25 years at Thomas & Skinner, a magnetician company, and retired in 1996. Hilda was the loving mother of seven children and dedicated her life as their sole nurturer. It was often observed and expressed that Hilda was serious about two areas of her life - her children and her love for God. She served both with enthusiasm and unmatched commitment.

Hilda was a faithful 38-year member of Zion Tabernacle Apostolic Church. She enjoyed spending her retirement days going to mid-week bible study and visiting the sick. She was most proud of her sustained independence and recently renewed her driver's license at age 87.

Hilda had a love for family and was adored by her children and grandchildren. She had a sense of pride whenever a new grandchild was added to her family tree. She loved to cook special meals for her sons, and her daughters learned the importance of strength, courage, independence and faith under her leadership.

Hilda lived her life with grace, strong faith and a peaceful spirit.

She leaves to cherish her memory seven children: Dennis Swanigan, Denise Patton (Robert), Governor Green, Elise Green, Delise Green-Okowa, Mautrice Meriweather (Gregory), and Maurice Everett (Theodora), eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
