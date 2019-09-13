Services
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
925 East Hanna Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
925 East Hanna Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Faye Dunn


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda Faye Dunn Obituary
Hilda Faye Dunn

Indianapolis - Hilda Faye Dunn, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2019. She was born January 12, 1946 in Mooresville, IN to the late Cassel Fishel and Flossie Scaggs. She enjoyed Bible study, winning at bingo, and watching her favorite TV shows, especially Monday night wrestling.

Hilda was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Ray Dunn and brother, Randolph Lee Scaggs. She is survived by her daughters: Jean Dunn of Indianapolis, IN, Brenda Combs and her husband, William of Fairland, IN and Lisa Hoskins of Indianapolis, IN; brothers, Carl Scaggs and his wife, Terry, Christopher Scaggs and Edward Scaggs and his wife, Crystal; grandchildren: Lisa, Mark, Billy, Ashley, Casey, Nina, Barbara, Larry, Joshua and Haley; 17 great grandchildren; and many other loving family members and dear friends.

Hilda's family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. A celebration of her life will be conducted Tuesday, September 16, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home.

If you would like to share a memory of Hilda or a special message with her family, please visit www.newcomerindy.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.