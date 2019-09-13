|
|
Hilda Faye Dunn
Indianapolis - Hilda Faye Dunn, 73, passed away Tuesday, September 11, 2019. She was born January 12, 1946 in Mooresville, IN to the late Cassel Fishel and Flossie Scaggs. She enjoyed Bible study, winning at bingo, and watching her favorite TV shows, especially Monday night wrestling.
Hilda was preceded in death by her son, Bobby Ray Dunn and brother, Randolph Lee Scaggs. She is survived by her daughters: Jean Dunn of Indianapolis, IN, Brenda Combs and her husband, William of Fairland, IN and Lisa Hoskins of Indianapolis, IN; brothers, Carl Scaggs and his wife, Terry, Christopher Scaggs and Edward Scaggs and his wife, Crystal; grandchildren: Lisa, Mark, Billy, Ashley, Casey, Nina, Barbara, Larry, Joshua and Haley; 17 great grandchildren; and many other loving family members and dear friends.
Hilda's family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 925 East Hanna Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46227. A celebration of her life will be conducted Tuesday, September 16, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home.
If you would like to share a memory of Hilda or a special message with her family, please visit www.newcomerindy.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019