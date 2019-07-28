|
|
Hilda Martha Cawthorne Browning
Indianapolis - Hilda Martha Cawthorne Browning, of Indianapolis, age 92, passed away peacefully on 7/24/2019 at Life's Journey Hospice Center. She was born on 1/14/1927 in Treeton, Rotherham, North Yorkshire, England. She was the daughter of Herbert Cawthorne and Hilda Mary Walker Cawthorne. Hilda was the youngest of 8 children. She enlisted in the Women's Land Army on 4/14/1944 and served her country by delivering milk to the farmers in the village. Her faithful service ended on 10/05/1946. Hilda met John William Browning, who served in the US Army as military police and they were married on 6/09/1945 in Cambridge, England. They returned to the United States to live after WWII ended. Johnnie and Hilda lived in Procious, West Virginia for a couple of years. Shortly after, Johnnie and Hilda moved to Indianapolis, Indiana for work and they raised their family there. Hilda is predeceased by Johnnie on 2/23/1999.
Hilda became a US citizen on 6/13/1952. She earned her GED in the 1950s. She worked at factories including White Metal and Balkamp. Hilda retired at age 58 due to rheumatoid arthritis.
Hilda is survived by 4 children, John David Browning (Linda) of Okeechobee, Florida, Patricia Lamb (Chris) of Plainfield, Indiana, Michael Browning (Diane) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Susan Allen (Ben) of Greenwood, Indiana.
Hilda is survived by 9 grandchildren, Kim Ficklin (Jim), Paul Cox, Jr. (Marla), Tony Cox, Chris Browning, Stacy Butler, Jared Browning (Nicole), Aaron Schultz (Cory), Dan Allen (Lucinda) and Ashleigh Wiley (Jackson).
Hilda was blessed with 16 great grandchildren, Jordan Cox, Samantha Cox, Brady Cox, Cory Browning (Sami), Caden Browning (Allison), Cayla Browning, Michael Browning, Dalton Butler, Harper Browning, Hunter Browning, Lauren Schultz, Ethan Schultz, Daniel Luke Allen, Anna Grace Allen, Jude Wiley and Jonathan Wiley.
Hilda was also blessed with 2 great, great grandchildren, Elizabeth Browning and Melody Browning.
Hilda stayed in close contact with nieces and nephews in England, John Havenhand (Sandra), Kathleen Goddard (Brian) and Maureen Stone. She loved their frequent calls and visits.
Services will be held on Tuesday, 7/30/2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon with the funeral service beginning at noon. Graveside service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PAN Foundation https://panfoundation.org for rheumatoid arthritis, or the Indy Humane Society at https://indyhumane.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019