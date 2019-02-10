|
|
Hildegard "Hilda" C. Green
Greenwood - Hildegard C. Green, Greenwood, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Born September 16, 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Adolf and Frieda (Scheckelreiter) Bickel, she was a 1946 graduate of Manual High School. A charter member of Southport Christian Church (now Tapestry Church), she was active in Symphony Women and The German-American Klub. She enjoyed dancing and traveling and cherished time spent with her family.
Survivors include children, Kenneth (Sally) Green, Karen (Tom) Linson, Kristi Farmer; four grandchildren, Angela (David) Crisler, Grant (Krista) Linson, Bryant Linson and Alexis (George) Stout; seven great grandchildren and sister, Elfriede Karsch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Green, in 1989, son-in-law, Clifford "Kip" Farmer, and step-mother, Irma Bickel.
Visitation will be observed on Friday, February 15 from 4-8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. The funeral will be conducted at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 16, with additional visitation from 10:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tapestry Church or The German-American Klub. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019