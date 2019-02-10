Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Hildegard C. "Hilda" Green


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hildegard C. "Hilda" Green Obituary
Hildegard "Hilda" C. Green

Greenwood - Hildegard C. Green, Greenwood, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Born September 16, 1928 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Adolf and Frieda (Scheckelreiter) Bickel, she was a 1946 graduate of Manual High School. A charter member of Southport Christian Church (now Tapestry Church), she was active in Symphony Women and The German-American Klub. She enjoyed dancing and traveling and cherished time spent with her family.

Survivors include children, Kenneth (Sally) Green, Karen (Tom) Linson, Kristi Farmer; four grandchildren, Angela (David) Crisler, Grant (Krista) Linson, Bryant Linson and Alexis (George) Stout; seven great grandchildren and sister, Elfriede Karsch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Green, in 1989, son-in-law, Clifford "Kip" Farmer, and step-mother, Irma Bickel.

Visitation will be observed on Friday, February 15 from 4-8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135, Greenwood. The funeral will be conducted at 11:30 AM on Saturday, February 16, with additional visitation from 10:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tapestry Church or The German-American Klub. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 10, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.