Services
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
317-387-7020
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan Funeral Center
2950 N High School Rd
Speedway, IN 46224
Hilery Austin Obituary
Hilery L. Austin

Indianapolis - Hilery L. Austin passed away February 14, 2019. He served our country in the Army Air Force in 1942-1945. He was employed by Eli Lilly in October of 1945 and worked as a supervisor in the penicillin division until he retired 39 years later in 1984. He was a member of the Crosspointe Baptist Church and longtime member of the Speedway American Legion Post #500. He was preceded in death by Katherine his wife of 67 years. Survived by his son; Dennis Austin and daughter Sandra (Austin) Boehnke; grandchildren; Tammy Shield, Jeffery Hutchison, Jeremy Austin and Jennifer Murillo, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Calling will be held on Monday February 25, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Speedway from 11 am to 1pm followed by the funeral service at 1 pm. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
