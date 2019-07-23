|
Hollis Lawrence Yensel
Indianapolis - Passed away on July 20, 2019 at the age of 67. Hollis was born to Hollis and Joan Hunter Yensel on January 9, 1952 in Beech Grove. He worked at Hoosier Energy REC for 20 years as an energy efficiency consultant. He is a member of Woodland Baptist Church, Pleasant Masonic Lodge 134, Indianapolis Valley Scottish Rite, Murat Shrine, past president of Franklin Township Lions Club, National Energy Solutions Committee, Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Hanover College, Touchstone Energy Cooperative National Brand Champions. He coached Franklin Township Youth Basketball for 27 years and was president for 3 years and also coached youth baseball. Hollis enjoyed woodworking and restoring antique furniture. He was proud of his man cave barn. He was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed golf. Hollis is survived by his high school sweetheart Barbara Brandt Yensel, son Wade Douglas Yensel, brother R. Wade (Joann) Yensel and a wonderful extended family. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24 from 4 - 8 pm at Little and Sons Stop 11 Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, July 25 at 10 am at the funeral Home. Burial will be at Orchard Hill Cemetery. The family would like to thank IU Health and St. Francis Hospice for their loving care. Memorials in Hollis's name may be made to the or Riley Hospital for Children. Condolences may be made at www. LittleandSonsIndianapolis.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 23, 2019