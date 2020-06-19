Homer Segrest
Indianapolis - Homer Segrest, 89, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. On Monday, June 22, there will be a drive-through viewing at Stuart Mortuary from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. followed by graveside, and interment services at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.