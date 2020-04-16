|
|
Hong Yit Chin
Indianapolis - Hong Yit Chin, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at the age of 93 at Hooverwood Jewish Home in Indianapolis.
Hong had a fulfilling life as a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma.
Hong is survived by her daughters, May Young, Nancy Leo (Henry), and Patty Chin; four grand children and 6 great grandchildren.
An intimate grave side service will be held at 11am April 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hooverwood Jewish Home-Memory Care Unit, 7001 Hooverwood Rd. Indpls, IN 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020