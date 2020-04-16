Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Hong Chin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hong Yit Chin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hong Yit Chin Obituary
Hong Yit Chin

Indianapolis - Hong Yit Chin, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at the age of 93 at Hooverwood Jewish Home in Indianapolis.

Hong had a fulfilling life as a devoted wife, mom, grandma, and great grandma.

Hong is survived by her daughters, May Young, Nancy Leo (Henry), and Patty Chin; four grand children and 6 great grandchildren.

An intimate grave side service will be held at 11am April 18, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hooverwood Jewish Home-Memory Care Unit, 7001 Hooverwood Rd. Indpls, IN 46260.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hong's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -