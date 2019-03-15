|
|
Horace Mitchell Sr.
Indianapolis - Horace Mitchell Sr., 74, passed away on Monday March 11, 2019. On Saturday, March 16, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Little Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 15, 2019