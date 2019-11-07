|
Hosea Hudson
Zionsville - H. P. "Pete" Hudson, former Indiana Commissioner of Insurance under Governor Dr. Otis Bowen (1975-1981) and President/CEO of Monroe Guaranty, was born January 19, 1932 in Sampson County, North Carolina. His father, Laudie Hudson, was a serial entrepreneur and tobacco farmer. His mom, Lizzie Hudson, was a host to everyone, regardless of race or station.
Pete served one Pacific tour duty in the Navy as an aviation structural mechanic. With a degree in Business and Mortuary Science from the University of Minnesota and after serving as Pro-Counsel of Sigma Chi Fraternity (Alpha Sigma Chapter), he moved to Rensselear to work in the Jackson Funeral Home. At UM he also met and married his wife, Henrietta Lydia Boo.
At age 27, he moved his wife and children to Kouts, Indiana. Teaching himself real estate, insurance, securities, and mortgages, Pete formed The Hudson Company. With offices in Kouts, Valparaiso and Chesterton, the company quickly became the largest insurance agency in Northwest Indiana. Committed to his community, he spent many hours raising money for causes, providing leadership, creating civic organizations and improving the quality of life for all.
Pete served as Indiana State Insurance Commissioner (1975-1981.) He pushed the Indiana industry toward higher ethical standards. On a national stage, he served as the President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, continuing to push for significant industry reform.
In 1983, Bill Cook asked Pete to turnaround Monroe Guaranty Insurance. The company moved to Carmel, where it grew rapidly through the dedication and passion of all its employees. Pete loved them all. In 2001, he sold the company and retired.
For much of his adult life, Pete was very active in the Republican Party. He ran for legislative offices and gave to many Republican-led groups, schools and leadership programs. He enjoyed a round of golf, but his true love was flying his Cessna.
Service and philanthropy were the bedrock of Pete's faith. He chartered or served on local, state and national boards. He spearheaded the building of two Presbyterian churches; one he chartered. He established a fellowship program at IU Methodist Pulmonology Dept. At Indiana State University, he funded scholarships and helped develop the ISU Insurance and Risk Management major. He helped establish the Pine City (MN) children's library in memory of his wife, Henrietta. A founding member of the Community Foundation of Boone County, he established a donor-advised fund. Pete was an active Lions Club member.
Pete led by example and expected everyone else to. Most importantly, family meant everything to him. Committed to making sure everyone was well, he was most happy when everyone he loved was in one place.
After his first wife's death in 2001, Pete married Karen Sue Sweeney in 2004. Pete and Sue enjoyed many years at their home in Nokomis, Florida.
Pete died peacefully at home in Zionsville on November 6, 2019. The family is especially grateful to the loving and skilled owners and employees of Hosanna Home Helpers. They were a blessing and tremendous gift to all of them.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; two siblings - Ottis Hudson and Jean Wray; five biological children - Julie, John, Anne and Tom Hudson (Shelley John) and Barb Slegers-Hudson (Jan); three step-children - Pat Cooper (Steve) and Michael (Evie) and Paul Sweeney (Lisa): 16 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael, his first wife, Henrietta, and seven siblings - Joe, Celestial (Butler), Evelyn (Blackburn), Edward Gerald who lived to age 71 with Downs Syndrome and two sisters who died very young in home fires.
Please share stories with Pete's blended family during open visitation at Zionsville Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Nov.10, 2019, 4-6 p.m. or Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 10-11a.m. The family also welcomes you at a celebration of life service on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 11 a.m. at Zionsville Presbyterian Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a . Three of Pete's favorites were the Community Foundation of Boone County, Zionsville Presbyterian Church, and Zionsville Lions Club.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019