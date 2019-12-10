|
Houston L. Swenson
Houston L. Swenson, "Hugh" 89, died on December 9, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospice Care in Indianapolis. His loving parents were Lottie and Russell Swenson. Survivors include his caring wife, Matilda, "Ginger" Swenson, sons Ken (Jo) and Dave (Jeanne) Swenson, daughter Kathy Ratekin (Mark) and six grandchildren, Lauren Grainda (Mark), Kyle and Jessica Swenson, Willie, Mitchell and Tommy Ratekin and sister Violette Caldwell. Hugh liked to recall how he made the first baseball hit for Howe High School in Indianapolis in 1948 (probably his last hit). His education continued at Purdue University and Indiana University, obtaining degrees in Engineering-Law and Law in 1954. His first full time job was with the US Army in counter-intelligence, 1954-56. After 6 years as a patent attorney at Allis-Chalmers, West Allis, Wisconsin, he joined Eli Lilly and Company in 1962. There he practiced patent, trademark and copyright law for 30 years. In 1981-82 he was president of the United States Trademark Association. A former member of Meridian St. United Methodist Church, he assisted in youth sports programs as well as serving as a trustee. He firmly believed that there was always time to do the things one wanted to do. This included knitting afghans, photography, sudoku as well as many outdoor activities. Canoeing was a favorite; he and Ginger introduced family and other couples to wilderness flat water voyages, camping and portages. In 1994 he and Ginger celebrated retirement by moving to Louisville, Colorado where outdoor recreation included tennis, x-country skiing in the mountains, hiking, and biking. Volunteer activities included "gofer" work at a wildlife rehab center and a local hospital and a trustee of Mountain View United Methodist Church. In 2007 he and Ginger returned to Indiana to be closer to their two Carmel families. There he was a volunteer driver for the American Cancer Society and was a participating member of St. Marks United Methodist Church. Hugh was a member of the Carmel Golden K Kiwanis Club during the past decade. Throughout his adult life he and Ginger found time to tour more than 50 countries. A memorial service will be held at the Chapel at Hoosier Village on Friday, at 1pm, December 13, 2019. Contributions may be directed to the Rocky Mountain Nature Conservancy, Central Indiana Land Trust, and the Indianapolis Zoo.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019