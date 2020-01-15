|
Howard C. Jackson
Madison - Howard Clay Jackson, Jr., M.D., age 89, of Madison, IN, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover, IN. He was born October 31, 1930 in Rockport, Indiana to Howard and Dona (Stuteville) Jackson. He grew up in Rockport and was a 1948 graduate of Rockport High School. He attended Indiana State University and graduated in 1952.
Upon graduation from Indiana State University, he served in the United States Army from 1953-1955 at Fort Knox.
He moved to Madison, Indiana in March 1964 to begin his career in medicine as a General Practitioner in private practice. In addition to membership in the Jefferson-Switzerland County Medical Society, Dr. Jackson was active in the Indiana State Medical Association, serving as delegate for many years. In 1988, Dr. Jackson joined the medical staff of Madison State Hospital where he provided on call coverage until his retirement.
He retired from his medical practice in December 2010 at the age of 80.
Survivors: wife, Faye Jackson whom he married on August 1, 1974 in Seymour, IN; sons: Clay Jackson (Cindy) of Indianapolis, Tom Jackson (Leanna) of Santa Rosa, CA, and John Jackson of Madison; daughter, Susan Neff (James) of Concord, NC; stepson, Greg Johnson of Seymour; stepdaughter, Mitzi Lawson (Michael) of Hanover; 4 grandchildren: 2 step grandchildren: 2 great grandchildren: and 2 step great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: brother, Malcolm Duane Jackson, and his first wife, Phyllis Virginia (McMahan) Jackson.
Memorial services at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes in Madison. Gathering after 4:00 PM Tuesday.
Donations to the King's Daughters' Hospital Foundation or the Madison State Hospital Indigent Fund.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020