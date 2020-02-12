|
Howard Eugene Rippy, Sr.
Ladoga - Howard Eugene Rippy, Sr., was born at Indianapolis, IN to Carlin and Myrtle (Lentz) Rippy on June 28, 1926, and died on February 5, 2020 at 93 years of age. Howard was the youngest of 3 children. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Carl Rippy, and sister Elizabeth (Betty) Kassig.
He graduated from Ben Davis H.S. in May, 1944. In November of 1943, he asked Fern Francis Stout for a date to a ballgame, and there was no looking back for either. Howard and Fern were married on September 1, 1946, at Mt. Olive Methodist Church, Ben Davis, Indiana.
One of his goals in life was to be a full-time, first generation farmer, and he realized that goal, with excellence. His opportunity came in 1953, when he leased Dandy Trail Farms. He had a 50-cow dairy herd, hog operation and several acres of farmland. That land is now under Eagle Creek Reservoir. They remained there until 1965, when the farm was sold to the City of Indianapolis, for the construction of Eagle Creek Reservoir. Needing a new farm for his operation, he found and purchased a farm near Ladoga, Indiana, and remained there for the rest of his life.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Fern, and the joy of his life, his 3 children: Karen Sue Carney (Tom) of Lafayette, Mary Elizabeth Bennett (Craig) of Amerlia, FL, Howard E. Rippy, Jr. (Mary Lee) of Ladoga, and grandchildren Catherine Memelli (Ferdi), Cheryl Durham (Chris), Allison Bennett (Nick), Ryan Rippy (Whitney), Rachel Scott (Chris), Cody Bennett, and Megan Bennett; great grandchildren Eri Memelli, Reagan Rippy, Oliver Rippy, Carson Bennett, Nora Bennett, and Samantha Durham, and a number of nieces and nephews.
As the great commentator, Paul Harvey, noted "And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, "I need a caretaker"—so God made a Farmer"…and Howard Rippy was one of the finest!
A celebration of Howard's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 am, with calling beginning at 10:00 AM prior to the service, at Friends and Family Funeral Home of Wingate, 9700 North State Rd. 55, Wingate, IN 47994. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances to the Ladoga Community Church (6606 State Road 234 East, Ladoga, IN), the Old Normal (100 Harrison Street, Ladoga, IN), or a in Howard's name. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book, leave a condolence or read full obituary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020