Howard Francis Kavanaugh
Indianapolis - Howard Francis Kavanaugh, loving husband, father, and grandfather flew into the arms of Jesus Christ on August 14, 2019, at the age of 91. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Little & Sons Funeral Home, 1301 Main Street, Beech Grove, IN 46107. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Barnabas Catholic Church, 8300 Rahke Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46217. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 17, 2019