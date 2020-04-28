|
Howard Grider
Indianapolis - Howard Edward Grider, age 81, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Howard was born on June 25, 1938 to Ernest M. Grider and Mary Etta Simmons Grider in French Lick, IN. Howard was a 1956 graduate of Ben Davis High School where he lettered in Bowling. In March of 1957, he married the love of his life, Janet Jewell (Norwalt) Grider. Howard was employed for 34 years by Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis as an Inspector. In his younger years, Howard could be found at Speedway Bowl working as a pinsetter. He continued his love for bowling throughout his life.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Janet Grider; four sons, Scott Grider, Glen Grider (Tia), Bret Grider (Cindy) and Jeremiah Grider (Karen); one daughter, Rhonda Dilley (Russ); 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Kenneth and David Grider, and one daughter, Donna Bupp.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. The family plans to have a celebration of Howard's life after the restrictions have been lifted.
Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. The family plans to have a celebration of Howard's life after the restrictions have been lifted.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020