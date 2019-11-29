Resources
Howard James Hinderliter

Greenwood - Howard James Hinderliter, 97, passed away on November 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born on September 25, 1922 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois to the late Charles L. and Lena (Mauer) Hinderliter.

He is survived by two children, Gary (Sharon) Hinderliter and Yalana (Alan) Rhea; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Services will be private for his family.

Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
