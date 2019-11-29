|
Howard James Hinderliter
Greenwood - Howard James Hinderliter, 97, passed away on November 27, 2019 in Indianapolis. He was born on September 25, 1922 in Mt. Carmel, Illinois to the late Charles L. and Lena (Mauer) Hinderliter.
He is survived by two children, Gary (Sharon) Hinderliter and Yalana (Alan) Rhea; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Services will be private for his family.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019