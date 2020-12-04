Howard L. Happe
Evansville - Howard L. Happe, age 86, of Evansville, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on October 10, 1934 in Evansville, Indiana as the son of Louis and Edna (Roeder) Happe. Howard married the late Sylvia S. (Loeffler) on November 27, 1954. Howard and Sylvia were the first couple married in St. Marks UCC Church located on Hogue Road.
Howard served in the U.S. Air Force after he graduated from the University of Evansville with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked over 25 years at Naval Avionics Center in Indianapolis. During this time, he was recognized for his many and valuable contributions to the Polaris/Poseidon/Trident Weapon System, specifically in the areas of repair and maintenance of the U.S./U.K. Polaris and Poseidon gimbal assemblies, electronic assemblies, and the design and production of Poseidon telemetry adapters. He was also recognized by the Director of Strategic Systems Programs for his participation in bringing into being, and ensuring the continued viability of a family of weapons which has been the world's major deterrent to nuclear war.
He enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling, showing his Morgan horses, and watching the Indianapolis Colts. He also enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Wisconsin with his family and friends. Howard also was active in his church having served many years on the church board.
Howard is survived by his five children, Steven (Anna) Happe, Syndi Morgan, Dale (Kathy) Happe, Beth Memmer, and David (Keri) Happe, his eight grandchildren, Jonathan (Megan) Happe, Jennifer (Johnathan) Karch, Sean (Kimberly) Morgan, Justin (Andrea) Spaulding, Christopher (Megan) Jenkins, James (Brandi) Happe, Oscar Happe, Roman Happe, and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Edna Happe, his wife, Sylvia (Loeffler) Happe, his brother, Allen Happe, sons-in-law, Frank Morgan, Jerry Memmer, and grandchildren, Daniel Happe, Ryan Happe, and Christine Kapfhammer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home - North Chapel, 4200 Stringtown Rd., Evansville, IN 47711. A funeral service will take place immediately following the visitation at 2:00 p.m. and will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/funeralstreamUSA
. Pastor Barb Gaisser will be officiating.
Condolences may be offered at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com
