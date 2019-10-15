|
Howard Mandel
Indianapolis - Age 78, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born to Kenneath and Lois Mandel April 8, 1941. Howard grew up in Irvington and graduated from Thomas Carr Howe High School in 1959. That same year he earned the title of Junior Mr. Indiana. Howard continued his secondary education and enjoyed being an IU Alumni. While at IU he was on the fencing team and gymnastic team. Howard married his wife, Carol Vest in 1967. He became a well respected educator and served the Greenfield School Corporation for 40 years. During his employment with Greenfield he earned the honor of Principal of the Year two consecutive years, 1997 and 1998.
Howard leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Carol Mandel; his children, Rhonda Nevitt (Chad), Michelle Mandel and Matthew Mandel (Heather); grandchildren, Lindsey Akers, Samantha Akers (Tara), Aaron Akers, Max Mandel, Ulysses Clouser, Daniel Nevitt and Jack Nevitt; and great-grandchildren, Ernesto Lopez and Ki DeRossett. Howard was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Sofia Hart.
His family will be celebrating his life Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St. with visitation one hour prior. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019