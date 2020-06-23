Howard Paul LeuerIndianapolis - Howard Leuer, a.k.a. "Papa Carolla" died at home with his family on June 21, 2020. He was 87 years old. Howard was born and raised on a farm near Chicago, Illinois where he learned how to do just about everything, including love the Cubs. He attended the seminary after high school and served as a Catholic priest for sixteen years before leaving to pursue a secular life. He worked for a number of corporations, including Avis Rent-A-Car where he met his wife and life-long companion Carole (Mama Carolla) in the early 70s. They moved to northside of Indianapolis and began raising a family.In the mid-80s, Howard turned away from the corporate world never to look back, leaving his management position with ITT to join Carole as an entrepreneur, opening and running a number of restaurants including Diggity's Hot Dog Parlor, Yogurt Crossing, Mama Carolla's and Good Morning Mamas. Throughout the years, Howard could be seen driving one form of red truck or another, starting with a used 1967 Chevy, up to his most recent red Toyota Tacoma. Always a truck. Always red.Those who were fortunate enough to have known Howard, even briefly, encountered a man who treated each person as an individual, and always saw the good in people. Money was never a driving force in Howard's life. He gave his time and money to anyone in need - family, friends, employees, and even strangers who might happen upon his doorstep. He will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.Howard is survived by his wife, Carole Leuer; 4 children; and 7 grandchildren.The family is conducting a private funeral service, but plans to have a celebration of Howard's life on his birthday, July 31 at Mama Carolla's. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that anyone who knew Howard, please raise a glass and toast the life of a good man.