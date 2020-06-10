Howard Sagalowsky MD
Indianapolis - Respected Anesthesiologist, community member and friend passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 76. Howard was born on November 1, 1943 to the late Benjamin and Edna (Zier) Sagalowsky. He attended Shortridge High School, Class of 1961, Indiana University and was a 1968 graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine. Howard practiced Anesthesiology at Methodist Hospital for 40 years.
He was a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, the American Medical Association and the Columbia Club. Howard enjoyed gardening and travel.
He is survived by his devoted brother, Dr. Joel Sagalowsky and several cousins.
The family wishes to extend their immense gratitude to Care Management Solutions and the extraordinary nursing staff for their devotion to Howard.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Beth-El Zedeck South Cemetery.
Due to continuing restrictions on gathering, the funeral will be available for viewing at www.arnmortuary.com. Friends are encouraged to sign the on-line guest book with a memory or thought for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.