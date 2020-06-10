Howard Sagalowsky M.D.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Sagalowsky MD

Indianapolis - Respected Anesthesiologist, community member and friend passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 76. Howard was born on November 1, 1943 to the late Benjamin and Edna (Zier) Sagalowsky. He attended Shortridge High School, Class of 1961, Indiana University and was a 1968 graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine. Howard practiced Anesthesiology at Methodist Hospital for 40 years.

He was a member of Congregation Beth-El Zedeck, the American Medical Association and the Columbia Club. Howard enjoyed gardening and travel.

He is survived by his devoted brother, Dr. Joel Sagalowsky and several cousins.

The family wishes to extend their immense gratitude to Care Management Solutions and the extraordinary nursing staff for their devotion to Howard.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:30 pm in Beth-El Zedeck South Cemetery.

Due to continuing restrictions on gathering, the funeral will be available for viewing at www.arnmortuary.com. Friends are encouraged to sign the on-line guest book with a memory or thought for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved