Howard Walter Phillips
Indianapolis - Howard Walter Phillips, 92, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.
He was born on October 25, 1926 in Toliver, NC to the late Walter Henry and Lula Jane (Pennington) Phillips. Howard served in the U.S. Army during WWII and devoted over 30 years of service to the Artic Frozen Foods and Stark, Wetzel & Co. He was a founding member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
Howard is survived by his daughters, Carolyn (Larry) Waters and Colleen LoRae; 4 grandchildren, Jonathan Waters, Christina Michelle Stewart, Stephen Tyler Smock, Nicholas Leffler; 4 great-grandchildren, Mikaela and Aryana Stewart, Alyssa Beuoy and Sakinah Keana Smock. Howard is also survived by his sister, Violet Phillips Bastin; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 69 years, Lois Bernice "Nickie" Phillips; and siblings, Pauline Phillips Powell, Sophie Phillips Stockdale and Glenn Dale Phillips.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Flanner and Buchanan - Memorial Park. Funeral services will take place on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Church of God of Prophecy: 4301 Hoyt Ave. Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the church. Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019