Hubert Hufferd
Greenfield - Hubert L. Hufferd, age 98, formerly of Greenfield passed away, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Copper Trace, Westfield, IN. He was born November 13, 1922 in Arlington, IN to the late Ralph and Elma Hufferd.
He was a 1940 graduate of Arlington High School and a graduate of Indiana Business School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy on October 9, 1942 and served in the South Pacific until his honorable discharge on November 20, 1945.
Hubert married Phyllis Holmes while on leave in 1944 and they were married 65 years until Phyllis passed away in 2009. They were lifelong residents of Greenfield, IN. He worked at Delco Remy in Anderson for 30 years before retiring on September 1, 1980. Hubert was a member of Friends Church in Greenfield for over 50 years where he actively participated in services and taught Sunday School.
He was active in bowling, participating in leagues for several years. He and Phyllis were partners at Bridge and played in groups as well as organizing a group for many years. Hubert was an avid golfer and a member of Arrowhead Golf Club, where he was a winner of the club championship.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wife Phyllis and brother, William.
There will be a graveside service for family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Park Cemetery, 621 S. State Street, Greenfield, IN.
