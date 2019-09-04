Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Pickett


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Pickett Obituary
Hubert Pickett

Brownsburg - Hubert Thomas Pickett

92, Indianapolis, passed away late evening Sept. 3, 2019 at Westside Retirement Village, Indianapolis. He was born and raised in Washington, IN on April 2, 1927 to Emory and Lillie Pickett. He had five sisters and four brothers, all deceased. He had been a machinist for Peerless Pump for 32 years, retiring in 1992 and served in the US Army for two years, stationed at Fort Knox, KY. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the Model A Ford Club of Indianapolis. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ruby Helen Lamb Pickett; children Mark A. (Judy) Pickett, Patricia L. Graves and Michael D. Pickett; grandchildren Laura O'Haver, Melinda Pickett and Ryan Pickett. Visitation will be from 10am to 1pm Friday Sept. 6 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now