Hubert Pickett
Brownsburg - Hubert Thomas Pickett
92, Indianapolis, passed away late evening Sept. 3, 2019 at Westside Retirement Village, Indianapolis. He was born and raised in Washington, IN on April 2, 1927 to Emory and Lillie Pickett. He had five sisters and four brothers, all deceased. He had been a machinist for Peerless Pump for 32 years, retiring in 1992 and served in the US Army for two years, stationed at Fort Knox, KY. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and the Model A Ford Club of Indianapolis. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ruby Helen Lamb Pickett; children Mark A. (Judy) Pickett, Patricia L. Graves and Michael D. Pickett; grandchildren Laura O'Haver, Melinda Pickett and Ryan Pickett. Visitation will be from 10am to 1pm Friday Sept. 6 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
