Hubert R. Haynes
Brownsburg - Hubert R. Haynes
86, Brownsburg, passed away Oct. 11, 2020. His life-long career was devoted to education. After graduating from Fontanet High School, he received his Bachelor and Master degrees from Indiana State University. His professional educational accomplishments included social studies teacher and coach at Avon High School, assistant principal at Brownsburg High School, principal at Hamilton Heights School, assistant superintendent and then superintendent at Brownsburg Community School Corporation, and then assistant superintendent at Avon Community School Corporation, where he served over 20 years before retiring in 2000. Visitation will be from noon to 2pm Friday Oct. 16 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 2pm. Burial will follow in Brownsburg Cemetery. In compliance with current restrictions and regulations, guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to HIKE Inc. at www.thehikefund.org
Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com