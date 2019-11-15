|
|
Hubert Todd Teater Jr.
Beech Grove, Indiana - Hubert Todd Teater, age 62, of Beech Grove, passed away on November 13, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Hubert was raised in Indianapolis and preceded in death by his father Hubert Teater Sr., his mother Cleo and grandmother Edna. Hubert is survived by his wife Diane, his son Nicholas Teater and wife Christina, his daughter Danielle and husband Mario Olivarez, his son Geoffery and wife Gloria, and his 4 grandchildren, Dillon, Kaylin, Nicholas II, and Luke. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Teater and his sisters Jody Rachell, and Debra and husband Dennis Jennings. He was a 1975 graduate of Arsenal Technical High School.
Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 10 am until 2 pm. Funeral Services will be held on November 18, 2019 following visitation at 2:00pm. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019