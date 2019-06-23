Services
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christ Temple Apostolic Church
430 W. Fall Creek Pkwy
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ Temple Apostolic Church
430 W. Fall Creek Pkwy
View Map
Hugh M. Grady Jr. Obituary
Hugh M. Grady, Jr.

Indianapolis - Hugh M. Grady, age 93, retired from the United States Post Office as a Supervisor, a veteran in the United States Army, and served in World War II. Deacon Grady served on the Official Booard at Christ Temple for over 50 years. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 430 W. Fall Creek Pkwy, with visitation there from 10:00-12:00pm. He is survived by his sons, R. Austin Grady, Nantambu A. "Dennis" Anbidwile, Edward "Ed" Grady; daughters, Linda Brand, Carol Grady Mansour; brother, Curtis Grady, Sr.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery with Military Honors. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 23, 2019
