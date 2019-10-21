|
|
Hugo Hildebrandt
Indianapolis - Hugo Hildebrandt, 87, born October 1, 1932 to Martin and Hedwig (Swenty) Hildebrandt died on October 18, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital from complications from a fall.
He, along with his parents and siblings immigrated from Germany in 1954. He served in the US Navy on the carrier USS Tarawa. He retired from Herff & Jones Co. He had been active in the Singletons group and enjoyed ball room dancing. He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Lydia Schaefer, Agathe Hildebrandt, Horst (Karen) Hildebrandt, Harry Hildebrandt, Inge (Steven) Linnemeier, Heidemarie (Marcus) Lohrmann, nieces and nephews and relatives in Germany.
A funeral service will be held at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Ave. on Wednesday, October 23rd at 10:00 am with visitation from 9 to 10. Burial at Concordia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church, 1224 Laurel St., Indianapolis IN 46203.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019