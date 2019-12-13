|
Ian J. McKenna
Indianapolis - On the early frosty morning of Tuesday, December 10, Ian John McKenna passed peacefully in Indianapolis following an almost 10-year battle with cancer. Ian was born in England, grew up in Vancouver, then Chateauguay, Quebec, before heading to Indianapolis, via Toronto. Ian leaves to mourn his sons Garrett and Patrick McKenna and their mother Julie McKenna.
Ian was the son of the late Moira and Wilfrid McKenna, much loved brother of Sara (Stew) of Dorval, QC, Tricia (Terry) of Dayton Ohio, Philippa (Mike) of Richmond, BC and Claire (Dan) of London, England.
Ian was a kind and loving uncle to Laura, Julia and Jeff Rapoch, Michael and Tristan McKenna-Small, and Xavier and Molly Gallagher; he was also a doting great uncle to Kylie McIhaney.
Ian was an amazing, loving dad, a pesky, irreverent brother who teased his sisters (as only a brother with 4 younger sisters can), and a son who was the pride and joy of his parents. He was a successful entrepreneur, a strong provider for his family and a good friend to many.
He faced his cancer as he faced life: head-on, expecting to win, and never taking no for an answer. He was much loved and will be sadly missed.
Friends and family will gather at Leppert Mortuary Nora Chapel on December 21 from 12:00 to 3:00. In lieu of flowers, please be thankful for friends and family in honor of Ian. To leave a memory please visit www.leppertmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019