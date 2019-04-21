Services
Ida Carroll Obituary
Ida Carroll

Indianapolis - Ida (Sluss) Carroll, 86, passed away April, 17, 2019. She was born May 12, 1932, in Bloomington, Indiana to Arthur and Trecie Lindsey. Ida and her siblings were placed in the loving care of foster parents Olin and Arlie Sluss at the death of their mother, when Ida was seven years old. Ida graduated from Indiana University with a degree in dietetics. She is survived by her sister, Ilene McDowell; foster sister, Marylou McMillan; step-sons, Paul Carroll and Scott Lewis; as well as step-daughter, Susan Willauer. Her brother, David Lindsey preceded her in death. Visitation will be held Thursday, April, 25, 2019, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Hendryx Mortuary, Cumberland Chapel, 11636 East Washington St., Indianapolis, IN, 46229. Memorial contributions may be made in Ida's memory to the Old Bethel UMC Community Outreach, 7995 E 21st St, Indianapolis, IN 46219. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
