Ida E. Paton
Fishers - 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Ida was born in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania on November 22, 1925, to the late Peter and Angelina Leto. She lived most of her young life in Pennsylvania growing up on a mushroom plantation. Her family relocated to Chicago, Illinois, where she met and married Harold "Bud" Paton after WW2 on June 15, 1946. In 1960, Ida and Bud moved to Indianapolis, which they called home for over 60 years. Bud preceded Ida in death in 2007.
Ida's daughters and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She rarely missed an event that involved them. Ida's kindness and generosity made her loved and admired by all who met her regardless of their age. Many called Ida their "second mom".
In addition to raising her three daughters, Ida worked at L.S. Ayres Sycamore Shop and Wells Florist. Later in life, Ida and Bud worked together for Walker Research. Ida was an active parent volunteer for Washington Township Schools and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church at Geist. Ida enjoyed cooking and hosting large family gatherings always centered on food, especially Italian cuisine. Ida was an excellent gardener and spent hours in her yard every spring and summer. During the summer months, she spent much of her time at her beloved lake house in northern Indiana. Ida and Bud loved to travel together to visit extended family and friends. Texas, Hawaii, California, Pennsylvania and Florida (especially the Gulf Coast) were their favorite areas.
Ida is survived by her three children: Nancy Belange (Adrian), Bonnie Welch (Tom) and Judy Schnettgoecke (Ray); grandchildren, Matt Belange (Katie), Beth Belange (Andrew Hood), Kate Rarick (Aaron), Melinda Welch, Taylor Schnettgoecke and Elle Schnettgoecke; great grandchildren, Audrey Belange, Sophie Belange, Lucy Rarick and Henry Rarick.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Many thanks to My Extra Hands LLC and Brighton Hospice for their loving care. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.