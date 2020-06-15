Ida E. Paton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ida E. Paton

Fishers - 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020 with her family by her side. Ida was born in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania on November 22, 1925, to the late Peter and Angelina Leto. She lived most of her young life in Pennsylvania growing up on a mushroom plantation. Her family relocated to Chicago, Illinois, where she met and married Harold "Bud" Paton after WW2 on June 15, 1946. In 1960, Ida and Bud moved to Indianapolis, which they called home for over 60 years. Bud preceded Ida in death in 2007.

Ida's daughters and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She rarely missed an event that involved them. Ida's kindness and generosity made her loved and admired by all who met her regardless of their age. Many called Ida their "second mom".

In addition to raising her three daughters, Ida worked at L.S. Ayres Sycamore Shop and Wells Florist. Later in life, Ida and Bud worked together for Walker Research. Ida was an active parent volunteer for Washington Township Schools and a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church at Geist. Ida enjoyed cooking and hosting large family gatherings always centered on food, especially Italian cuisine. Ida was an excellent gardener and spent hours in her yard every spring and summer. During the summer months, she spent much of her time at her beloved lake house in northern Indiana. Ida and Bud loved to travel together to visit extended family and friends. Texas, Hawaii, California, Pennsylvania and Florida (especially the Gulf Coast) were their favorite areas.

Ida is survived by her three children: Nancy Belange (Adrian), Bonnie Welch (Tom) and Judy Schnettgoecke (Ray); grandchildren, Matt Belange (Katie), Beth Belange (Andrew Hood), Kate Rarick (Aaron), Melinda Welch, Taylor Schnettgoecke and Elle Schnettgoecke; great grandchildren, Audrey Belange, Sophie Belange, Lucy Rarick and Henry Rarick.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Many thanks to My Extra Hands LLC and Brighton Hospice for their loving care. www.shirleybrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved