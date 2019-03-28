Services
Flanner Buchanan – Memorial Park
9350 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-898-4462
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Idelle "Doll" Gillespie

Idelle "Doll" Gillespie
Idelle "Doll" Gillespie

Indianapolis - Idelle "Doll" Gillespie passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She is survived by her siblings; Sarah (Lonnie) Reid, Willie (Vera) King, Delores Duckett, and Desmond King. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, from 10-12pm at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46229. A funeral service will follow at 12noon, also at the funeral home. To view the full obituary, please visit: www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 28, 2019
