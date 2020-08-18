Dr. Ignacio R. Beltran, Jr.
Dr. Ignacio R. Beltran Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020. Born on August, 25th, 1934 in the Philippines to the late Ignacio Sr. and Libertad (Rimorin) Beltran. He attended the University of Santo Tomas for medical school before completing his anesthesiology residency at the University of Kentucky.
After completing his residency he began his career at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN where he worked for over 28 years. Iggy, as he was known at the hospital, was a brilliant, quiet and kind man, the perfect complement to his outgoing and engaging wife, Luzvismin "Luz" (Alzadon) Beltran. They spent many of their 54 years together traveling all over the world.
Upon retiring from medical practice he enjoyed time with his wife Luz, focusing on his hobbies and collections. He loved photography and videography and could often be found behind the camera. He was known for always capturing family gatherings and parties. With perfect pitch, he was an incredible piano player and could play any song just hearing it once. He loved boxing, playing tennis, the gun range, German engineering and most especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. Survived by his wife, Luz and daughters, Anna Liza (husband Calvin Hawkins) and Liberty (husband Travis Wilken), grandchildren Amber, Autumn, Mckenna, Quinn and Alexandra and his younger sister.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Due to Covid-19, We invite you to join us for the livestream virtual memorial service on Wednesday, August 19th at 11am (EST). There will be a private graveside service for family immediately following.
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
to join the virtual service and to sign the online guest register.