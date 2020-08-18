1/1
Dr. Ignacio R. Beltran Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ignacio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ignacio R. Beltran, Jr.

Dr. Ignacio R. Beltran Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 14th, 2020. Born on August, 25th, 1934 in the Philippines to the late Ignacio Sr. and Libertad (Rimorin) Beltran. He attended the University of Santo Tomas for medical school before completing his anesthesiology residency at the University of Kentucky.

After completing his residency he began his career at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN where he worked for over 28 years. Iggy, as he was known at the hospital, was a brilliant, quiet and kind man, the perfect complement to his outgoing and engaging wife, Luzvismin "Luz" (Alzadon) Beltran. They spent many of their 54 years together traveling all over the world.

Upon retiring from medical practice he enjoyed time with his wife Luz, focusing on his hobbies and collections. He loved photography and videography and could often be found behind the camera. He was known for always capturing family gatherings and parties. With perfect pitch, he was an incredible piano player and could play any song just hearing it once. He loved boxing, playing tennis, the gun range, German engineering and most especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. Survived by his wife, Luz and daughters, Anna Liza (husband Calvin Hawkins) and Liberty (husband Travis Wilken), grandchildren Amber, Autumn, Mckenna, Quinn and Alexandra and his younger sister.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Due to Covid-19, We invite you to join us for the livestream virtual memorial service on Wednesday, August 19th at 11am (EST). There will be a private graveside service for family immediately following.

Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to join the virtual service and to sign the online guest register.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to join the virtual service and to sign the online guest register.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
3178482929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved