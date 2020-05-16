Ilene Q. Younger QualkinbushGreenwood - Ilene Q. Younger Qualkinbush , 93, of Greenwood passed from this life on May 14, 2020. She was born to the late Raymond L. and Opal M. (Hughes) Qualkenbush on September 5, 1926 in White County, Indiana. After graduating from Monon High School in 1944 she entered St. Elizabeth School of Nursing, graduating in July 1947 and received her Registered Nurse License in November, 1947. After marrying Robert D. Younger in 1948, they moved to Indianapolis and she worked at Methodist Hospital in obstetrical nursing for about 6 years. They had 2 daughters, Karen R. (Younger) Ferguson, Greenwood and Susan K. Younger. Susan was born with severe mental disabilities, which led Ilene to be involved in local, state and national organizations on mental retardation. She helped to establish the Indiana Association of Retarded (Children) Citizens in 1956 - first as a volunteer (7 years), then a professional staff member (18) years and then again as a volunteer (13 years). She worked tirelessly for legislation and facilities to help those that were born with mental disabilities. After retiring from the IARC in 1981, she was a consultant in genetics education at the Indiana Board of Health, working on newborn screening programs and organizing genetics education workshops throughout Indiana. Ilene was a humble and hard working woman and was recognized locally and nationally for her work for the mentally retarded. She received the Sagamore of the Wabash in 1990 from then Governor Evan Bayh, the Drummer Boy Award in 1992 from Noble Centers and the Life Long Achievement Award from the National Conference of Executives of the ARC in 2003, plus many other recognitions. In 2019 she was honored by the IARC when they created the Ilene Younger Qualkinbush Service Award. In 2002 she married Harold E. (Bud) Qualkinbush, her second cousin, and they spent several years traveling, playing golf, bridge and just enjoying their latter years in life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Robert (Bob) Younger, daughter Susan, brothers Marion Qualkenbush & Louis Qualkenbush and stepson Edward Qualkinbush. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Bud; daughter, Karen R. (William) Ferguson, Greenwood, 2 grandchildren, Joseph R. (Rose) Ferguson, Morgantown and Kelly M. (Steve) Hickman, Southport, 1 step-grandson, Daniel S. Ferguson, Indianapolis, 8 great-grandchildren; step-son Ben Qualkinbush of Ashland, OR, step-daughter-in-law Tammy Qualkinbush of Chester, VA, step-daughter Marcia (Bob) Willey of New Haven, IN, several step-grand and great-grandchildren; plus many nieces & nephews. Due to the current restrictions, private services will be held with the family at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory - Greenwood Chapel, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Noon and burial at Washington Park Cemetery North. A Celebration of Life may be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Arc of Indiana, 143 W. Market Street Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204