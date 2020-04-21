|
|
Ina Marie Ray
Indianapolis - 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20, 2020. Ina was born October 18, 1928 in Dunscomb, Iowa to the late Bernard and Anna (Miller) Schoettmer who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by, her beloved husband, Lonnie L. Ray. Ina was a member of Chapel Hill Methodist Church, and she worked for Allison Transmission for many years until her retirement.
Ina was a kind and loving sister, mother, grandmother, and friend adored by her daughter, Kathy Castro; son, Gary Ray of Crockett, Texas; sister, Marjorie Ferris; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A private service will be held at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. Please share a memory of Ina at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020