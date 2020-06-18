Inez E. Shuck
Inez E. Shuck

Fishers - 87, passed away June 17, 2020. She was born March 5, 1933 in Covington, IN, to the late Richard and Sarah (Drollinger) Bowers. Inez attended Arsenal Technical High School where she met her husband of 56 years, the late Robert (Bob) Shuck. Shortly after their marriage, they owned and operated Standard Television Sales and Service for over 30 years. In addition to being active in the Indiana Historical Radio Society, Inez was an avid sports fan.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road with funeral services starting at 12. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.

Inez is survived by her children, Michael Shuck, Pattie (John) Adams and Sarah (Bryan) Courtney; grandchildren, Annie (Matt) Hamilton, Lisa Adams, Natalie Shuck and Owen Courtney; and sister-in-law, Mara Drew Beck. In addition to her parents and husband, Inez was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Bowers, Carolyn Lemon, Herman Bowers, Sanford Bowers and Joseph Bowers; daughter-in-law, Brenda Shuck; and granddaughter, Diana Drew Courtney.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. www.shirleybrothers.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

