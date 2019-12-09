Services
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
(317) 897-9606
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Shirley Brothers Mortuary
9606 E Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Hammonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Jane Hammonds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez Jane Hammonds Obituary
Inez Jane Hammonds

Indianapolis - 85, passed away December 6, 2019. She was born July 20, 1934 to the late Claude Cecil and Blanche Lavonne Hammonds. Inez was a 1953 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She was employed with WRTV Channel Six for over 30 years. Inez was a former member of Brightwood Christian Church. She loved spending time with family and friends, shopping, bowling and traveling.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.

Inez is survived by her loving brothers, George E., Morris E. (Phyllis), Robert F. (Marylyn) and Larry M. (Kathleen) Hammonds; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Race For A Cure Foundation. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -