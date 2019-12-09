|
|
Inez Jane Hammonds
Indianapolis - 85, passed away December 6, 2019. She was born July 20, 1934 to the late Claude Cecil and Blanche Lavonne Hammonds. Inez was a 1953 graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. She was employed with WRTV Channel Six for over 30 years. Inez was a former member of Brightwood Christian Church. She loved spending time with family and friends, shopping, bowling and traveling.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington St.
Inez is survived by her loving brothers, George E., Morris E. (Phyllis), Robert F. (Marylyn) and Larry M. (Kathleen) Hammonds; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Race For A Cure Foundation. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019