Inez Yvonne Davis Rodgers
Indianapolis - Inez Yvonne Davis Rodgers, 84, died January 3. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church. On Friday January 10, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with viewing from 10 am until time of service, at Mt Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church, 709 North Belmont Avenue, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Gilbert Davis, Gregory, and Gerald Rodgers, daughter; Donita Rodgers, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, siblings, brothers; John, William, and Eric Maxey, sisters; Pamela Torrence, and Tina Booze.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020