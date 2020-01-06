Resources
More Obituaries for Inez Rodgers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Yvonne Davis Rodgers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Inez Yvonne Davis Rodgers Obituary
Inez Yvonne Davis Rodgers

Indianapolis - Inez Yvonne Davis Rodgers, 84, died January 3. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church. On Friday January 10, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 pm with viewing from 10 am until time of service, at Mt Vernon Community Missionary Baptist Church, 709 North Belmont Avenue, and interment at Washington Park North Cemetery.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Gilbert Davis, Gregory, and Gerald Rodgers, daughter; Donita Rodgers, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, siblings, brothers; John, William, and Eric Maxey, sisters; Pamela Torrence, and Tina Booze.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -