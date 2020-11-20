Ioannis "John" AnagnostouCarmel - Ioannis "John" Anagnostou, 80, of Carmel, IN, passed away on the evening of November 17, 2020, after a nearly one-month fight against SARS-CoV-2 infection aka Covid-19.He was born on March 17, 1940, in the village of Kaitsa, Fthiotida, Greece, to the late Dimitrios and Vasiliki (Vasikosta) Anagnostou.At the age of 9, John left his post-WWII poverty-stricken village for an apprenticeship as a tailor in the big city- Athens. He was soon joined by his four siblings and together they grew up in the borough of Kypseli. Despite being the middle child, he became the de facto head of the family, a title he held to the end. In his early twenties, he entered the Greek military and proudly served on the special security detail to the Prince of Greece, before setting his sights on the land of opportunity- America!In 1970, John immigrated to Indianapolis, IN, and fell back on his skill of sewing. He initially worked as a tailor in L.S. Ayers department store before opening his own tailor shop in Broad Ripple, where he worked with his brother Niko. John briefly returned to Greece to marry his wife, Koula, and together they started a family in the States. Although the transition was difficult, he was determined to succeed and provide a comfortable life for his family. Without any formal education, John worked hard and lived below his means to become a successful entrepreneur and shrewd businessman. A charismatic personality, known for his lighthearted humor. He championed many causes through which he built lasting friendships with many political and business figures in Indiana. Despite all that, his proudest accomplishment was to provide for his son's private education and seeing him become a caring physician. John truly lived the American dream.Ioannis is survived by his beloved wife, Koula; son, John Jr.; siblings Nikos, Spiros, and Georgia; many nieces and nephews; and many dear friends both in America and abroad. He was preceded in death by his brother Kostas.Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no service or visitation. Ioannis will return to Greece where there will be a private service and burial in his village. A celebration of his life will take place in Indianapolis when conditions permit. May his memory be eternal. May his memory be a blessing.