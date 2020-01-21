Resources
More Obituaries for Iona Ritchey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iona Herron Ritchey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iona Herron Ritchey Obituary
Iona Herron Ritchey

Iona Herron Ritchey, better known as Jeanne, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, in Chambersburg PA, at the age of 86. Jeanne was born on June 11, 1933, in Hope Indiana to Edna and Max Herron. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 16 years, Willis Ritchey. She is also survived by her 5 children, Gary Gene Black (Holly), Diana Holstein (Jim), Marianne Mahler (Greg), Jeffrey Black (Kathy), and Amy Black, along with 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -