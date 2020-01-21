|
|
Iona Herron Ritchey
Iona Herron Ritchey, better known as Jeanne, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020, in Chambersburg PA, at the age of 86. Jeanne was born on June 11, 1933, in Hope Indiana to Edna and Max Herron. Jeanne is survived by her husband of 16 years, Willis Ritchey. She is also survived by her 5 children, Gary Gene Black (Holly), Diana Holstein (Jim), Marianne Mahler (Greg), Jeffrey Black (Kathy), and Amy Black, along with 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020