Iona "Dot" Martin
1925 - 2020
Plainfield - Iona "Dot" Martin, 95, of Plainfield, passed away October 12, 2020. Dot was born September 10, 1925, Morgan County, to the late Charles Wesley and Bertha (Warren) Northern. She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Martin; and a daughter, Cheryl Sallee. Survivors include her children, Carolyn (Tom) Henderson and Kevin (Carol) Martin; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great - great grandchildren. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Iona's life on Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville; service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com to share a favorite memory or to sign the online guest registry.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
OCT
15
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
OCT
15
Burial
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Carlisle-Branson Funeral Service & Crematory
39 E High Street
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-2080
