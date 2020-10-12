Iona "Dot" Martin
Plainfield - Iona "Dot" Martin, 95, of Plainfield, passed away October 12, 2020. Dot was born September 10, 1925, Morgan County, to the late Charles Wesley and Bertha (Warren) Northern. She was preceded in death by husband, Ralph Martin; and a daughter, Cheryl Sallee. Survivors include her children, Carolyn (Tom) Henderson and Kevin (Carol) Martin; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 2 great - great grandchildren. Friends and family will gather to celebrate Iona's life on Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Carlisle - Branson Funeral Service & Crematory, Mooresville; service will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Hall. Visit www.CarlisleBranson.com
