Ione Thompson (1924-2020)
Indianapolis - It is with heavy heart we tell you that we lost our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who passed from the embrace of her devoted family on March 31, 2020.
A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Ione attended the University of Minnesota. During WWII she served in the Women's Marine Reserve on Coronado Island, California. There she met and married her Hoosier husband, Gene. So began their 72 year odyssey, which ended with Gene's death in 2017. After the war they returned to Indianapolis, Gene's home, where he had a job waiting at Allison Division of General Motors.
In earlier years she volunteered for the Butler Reading Program (now IRIS), the Help Line, the Oasis Tutoring Program and Planned Parenthood. She was a 60 year member of All Souls Unitarian Church. As an amateur genealogist she traced the Thompson family ancestors to arriving in America in 1704. Her own roots went back to the Norse Vikings.
Favorite activities were dining out, with no restaurant being too distant, doing crosswords, reading, collecting antiques, working in her flower and herb gardens and traveling. Their journeys, which included their children when they were still at home, took them to 50 states, Canada and countries on six continents. A recent highlight was an Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. taken by both Gene and Ione.
Ione would want everyone to remember how much she cherished her children, Andy (Judy), Jayne (Jim) and Sue, her two grandchildren, Josh (Lauren), and Sarah (Tony), and especially her great grandchildren, Derek, Hannah, and Julianna; Gabe, Reid and Alec, who survive and were the love of her life.
Celebration services for a life well lived will be conducted at a later date.
Despite her enjoyment of gardening, in lieu of flowers any remembrance gifts should be sent to or by taking someone you love out to dinner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020