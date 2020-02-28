|
Irene Cain-Rowley
Irene Cain-Rowley entered into the arms of the Lord on February 12, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.
Born in Richmond County, NC and a graduate of Troy, NC's Peabody Academy, Irene received her B.S. in Nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University. She retired from a successful nursing career at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. For many years, she worked on the medical staff for IHSAA Sectional basketball games at Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse.
During her life, Irene enjoyed traveling and visiting friends and family. She was particularly fond of family and school reunions. Irene was a member of Chi Eta Phi nursing sorority well into her later years. As a longtime member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Irene volunteered printing Braille bibles among other church and community endeavors.
Irene was predeceased by her son Walter. Surviving are a daughter, Karen Cain; and two sons and two daughters-in-law: Karl Cain; Jean-Paul and Christi Cain; and Monica Mathern. Also surviving are a sister, Dovie Hardison and four grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020