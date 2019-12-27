|
Irene Duncan Krahulik
Indianapolis - Irene Duncan Krahulik, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away in her sleep on December 23, 2019. She is survived by her children, David (Caren) Krahulik of Indianapolis, Diane (Kurt) Schmiegel of Valparaiso, IN, Sam (Angela) Krahulik of Carmel and her grandchildren: Andy (Michaela), Joe, Becca, Rob, Danny, Cassidy, Claire and Chloe. She was preceded in death by her best friend and husband of 40 years, Jon Krahulik, as well as her parents, Charles and Helen (Terhune) Duncan and brother, Charles ("Terry") Duncan.
Irene was born in Indianapolis on March 18, 1944. She graduated from Shortridge High School and attended Indiana University where she met and married Jon Krahulik. They moved from Bloomington to Indianapolis where Irene completed her IU degree. Irene remained an Indiana Hoosier fan for the rest of her life.
Irene was the definitive homemaker, devoted to making life comfortable for her family. She was a firm believer that strong and loving parents produce strong and loving children. She served as the first president of the Damar Guild, volunteered heavily for Washington Township Schools, Parents as First Teachers, Second Presbyterian Church, and multiple other organizations.
Irene had many lifelong friendships spanning from college, high school and even grade school and childhood. When asked why he married Irene, Jon once replied, "She is the nicest person I have ever known." People who knew Irene would agree. Her dimpled smile, quick witted sense of humor and kind ways will be missed.
There will be a calling on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the I. U. Foundation "Jon D. Krahulik Memorial Scholarship" with contributions sent c/o Lisa Schrage, 530 W. New York Street, Indianapolis IN 46202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019