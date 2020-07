Or Copy this URL to Share

Irene Key



Indianapolis - Irene M. Key, 90, formerly of Indianapolis passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. There will be a graveside service held Friday, July 10 at 11:00 AM in Bethel Cemetery. A Grundy Memorial Chapel Service.









